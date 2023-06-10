Home

Education

LIVE NEET UG 2023 Final Answer Key: NTA NEET Result Expected Next Week at neet.nta.nic.in; Date, Time, Link Here

live

LIVE NEET UG 2023 Final Answer Key: NTA NEET Result Expected Next Week at neet.nta.nic.in; Date, Time, Link Here

NEET UG 2023 Result LIVE and Latest Updates: MBBS aspirants can download the NTA NEET UG 2023 Result by logging into the official website — neet.nta.nic.in and Digilocker.

NEET UG 2023 Result Date And Time LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) examination soon. Media reports suggest that NEET UG Results will be announced in the second week of June 2023. Prior to the result, NTA will publish the final answer key. Once declared, students can check the NTA NEET UG 2023 Result and NTA NEET UG Final Answer Key at — . This year, the competitive examination was held on May 7, 2023. Every year, lakhs of aspirants register and appear for the entrance examination. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on NEET UG Result 2023 Date, NEET Marks, NEET UG Topper List, NEET Rank, Official Website, and download link.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.