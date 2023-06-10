ZEE Sites

LIVE NEET UG 2023 Final Answer Key: NTA NEET Result Expected Next Week at neet.nta.nic.in; Date, Time, Link Here

NEET UG 2023 Result LIVE and Latest Updates: MBBS aspirants can download the NTA NEET UG 2023 Result by logging into the official website — neet.nta.nic.in and Digilocker.

Updated: June 10, 2023 11:35 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

NEET UG 2023 Result Date And Time LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) examination soon. Media reports suggest that NEET UG Results will be announced in the second week of June 2023. Prior to the result, NTA will publish the final answer key. Once declared, students can check the NTA NEET UG 2023 Result and NTA NEET UG Final Answer Key at —  neet.nta.nic.in and Digilocker. This year, the competitive examination was held on May 7, 2023. Every year, lakhs of aspirants register and appear for the entrance examination. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on NEET UG Result 2023 Date, NEET Marks, NEET UG Topper List, NEET Rank, Official Website, and download link.

  • 11:40 AM IST

    LIVE NEET UG 2023 Final Answer Key: How to Download NTA NEET Result Online?

    To download NTA NEET UG 2023 Final Answer Key, click on the download answer key link on the official website — https://neet.nta.nic.in/. Enter the NEET application number and password. A PDF file with NEET UG 2023 answer key will appear on the screen. Check step by step guide to download the answer key.

    STEP 1: Visit the official website – neet.nta.nic.in.

    STEP 2: On the homepage, look for “NEET UG 2023 Final Answer Key – Download.”

    STEP 3: Enter the NEET application number and password.

    STEP 4: A PDF file with NEET UG 2023 answer key will appear on the screen.

    STEP 5: Download the answer key and take a printout for further reference.

  • 11:39 AM IST

    LIVE NEET UG 2023 Final Answer Key: Official Websites to Check NTA NEET UG Result

    neet.nta.nic.in

    nta.ac.in

    Digilocker

  • 11:38 AM IST

    LIVE NEET UG 2023 Final Answer Key: NTA NEET Result Expected Date And Time. What NTA Official Has to Say?

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the NEET UG 2023 Result at neet.nta.nic.in and Digilocker. The NTA NEET UG 2023 results will be declared next week or a week later, the NTA officials confirmed to Careers360.

  • 11:36 AM IST

    LIVE NEET UG 2023 Final Answer Key: NTA NEET Result Expected Date And Time

    The National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body, will declare the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) examination anytime soon.

