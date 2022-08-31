NEET UG Answer Key 2022 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the answer key for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG 2022) today, August 31, 2022. As per the latest update, NEET UG Answer Key 2022 was scheduled to be published by 12:15 PM. Registered candidates can download the NEET UG Answer Key, once released by visiting the official website — neet.nta.nic.in. As per the NEET Academic calendar, the single largest entrance examination was held on July 17, 2022. The examination was conducted between 2:00 PM to 5:20 PM. “Uploading of data of 18 lakh candidates will take some more time. Hence, display of OMR Answer Sheet, Recorded Responses, and Provisional Answer Key will become available only by 12.15 P.M. today.,” the official statement reads. Stay tuned to India.com for the latest updates on NEET UG 2022 Answer Key, and NEET-UG Result.Also Read - SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Apply For 665 Posts at sbi.co.in From Aug 31| Check Notification Here

Follow LIVE Updates on NEET UG Answer Key 2022