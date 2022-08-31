NEET UG Answer Key 2022 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the answer key for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG 2022) today, August 31, 2022. As per the latest update, NEET UG Answer Key 2022 was scheduled to be published by 12:15 PM. Registered candidates can download the NEET UG Answer Key, once released by visiting the official website neet.nta.nic.in. As per the NEET Academic calendar, the single largest entrance examination was held on July 17, 2022. The examination was conducted between 2:00 PM to 5:20 PM. “Uploading of data of 18 lakh candidates will take some more time. Hence, display of OMR Answer Sheet, Recorded Responses, and Provisional Answer Key will become available only by 12.15 P.M. today.,” the official statement reads. Stay tuned to India.com for the latest updates on NEET UG 2022 Answer Key, and NEET-UG Result.Also Read - SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Apply For 665 Posts at sbi.co.in From Aug 31| Check Notification Here

    NEET 2022 UG Answer Key LIVE Updates: Check Cut-Off For Past Years(2021)

    Name of the Category NEET Cut-Off 2021

    1. General/ EWS: 720-138
    2. General-PH: 137-122
    3. SC: 137-108
    4. ST: 137-108
    5.OBC: 137-108
    6.SC/ST/OBC-PH: 121-108

    NEET 2022 UG Answer Key LIVE Updates: How to Download NEET UG Answer Key 2022?

    Here are the 5 easy steps to download the NEET provisional answer key.
    Visit the official website of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.
    Look for the link that reads, “NEET UG Answer Key 2022,” given below on the homepage.
    Enter the login credentials and click on submit option.
    Your NEET UG 2022 Answer Key will be displayed on the screen.
    Download the answer key and take a printout of it for future reference.

    NEET 2022 UG Answer Key LIVE Updates: Has NTA Released NEET UG Answer Key?

    No, but it is expected to release shortly.

    NEET UG Answer Key 2022 LIVE: Login Credentials Required to Check NTA NEET Answer Key.

    1. Application number,
    2. Date of Birth.
    3. Security Pin.

