CAT 2021: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad on Monday declared the results of CAT 2021. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can now check the results on the official website of the institute i.e. iimcat.ac.in. The candidates must note that they can now download their official CAT 2021 scorecards by logging into the 'CAT 2021 Score Card Download' section.

Around 1.92 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of 2.30 lakhs registered eligible candidates. The overall attendance was approximately 83%. Out of the 1.92 lakh candidates taken the exam, 35% were females, 65% males and 2 candidates represent transgender.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which they can check the results:

Step 1: Visit the official website – iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Click on login button

Step 3: Enter credentials

Step 4: Click on submit to access the admit card

CAT 2021 was conducted on November 28, 2021 at 438 test centres spread across 156 cities in India on 28 November 2021 in three shifts.

A total of 19 candidates (all male) have secured 99.99 percentiles in the CAT 2021 result. All of these are male candidates. of these, 4 candidates are from Gujarat and Maharashtra each, 2 from Karanataka, Haryana and UP each and one candidate from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh, Delhi and Kerala each.

In the CAT 2021 results, 9 male students secured 100 percentile out of which 7 are from engineering background. Of the 19 students who secured 99.99 percentile, 16 are from engineering academics. Similarly, of those who secured 99.98 percentile, 15 out of 19 are engineers.