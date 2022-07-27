HP TET admit cards 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) on Wednesday released the admit card for the HP teacher eligibility test (TET) 2022 exams. The HP TET exam will be conducted on July 31, 2022. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can download the admit card on the official website of the board i.e. hpbose.org.Also Read - CBSE Result 2022 Big Update: Board Likely To Announce Class 10, Class 12 Results Soon, Check Expected Dates

The candidates must note that the HPTET admit card will contain all the relevant information like candidate's roll number, examination centre, date and time and other personal information.

HP TET Admit Cards 2022: Steps To Download

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which they can download the HP TET Admit Cards 2022

Visit the official website hpbose.org

Click on the TET-June (2022)

Enter your login details and submit

Your admit card will appear on your screen

Check and save the admit card for future purposes

The board has released the hall tickets for two exams scheduled to be held on July 31, 2022- TGT (non-medical) TET and Language teacher TET. It is important to note that the admit cards for all the exams will be published 4 days before the date of examination reads the official notification.

Here are some of the important details: