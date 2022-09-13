New Delhi: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has released the results for the MAH CET M.P.Ed Exam. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website of official website of Test Cell, cetcell.mahacet.org. The candidates can download the results now.Also Read - MAH CET Law Result 2022 For 3 Year LLB Course Declared at cetcell.mahacet.org. Read Here

The candidates must note that they will have to enter their login credentials such as application number and date of birth. The results will appear on the screen only after the details are entered correctly. Also Read - MAH MCA CET Result 2022 Declared at cetcell.mahacet.org; Direct Link, Steps to Check Scorecard Here

MAH CET M.P.Ed Result 2022: Steps To Check Scores

Go to the official website of Test Cell – cetcell.mahacet.org Click on the view scorecard link for MAH CET M.PEd Exam Enter your application number and date of birth The scorecard will be displayed on the screen Download the scorecard and keep a copy of the same for your own reference

MAH CET M.P.Ed: Steps To Download Scores