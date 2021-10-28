UPSSSC PET results 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has announced the UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) results/score card 2021 today i.e. October 28. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can now check their scores on the official website of the commission i.e. upsssc.gov.in. To recall, the commission had conducted the examination in two shifts on August 24 at 2254 exam centres in all 75 Janpads in the state.Also Read - UPSSSC 2021: Exam Dates Announced For Lower Subordinate Mains Exam At upsssc.gov.in | Details Here

Earlier this month the revised answer key was released for the exam. The provisional answer key was released on August 24 and candidates were asked to raise objections against the keys till August 31.

UPSSSC PET results 2021: Direct link to check score card

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which they can check the results:

Visit the official site of UPSSSC on upsssc.gov.in.

Click on UPSSSC PET results 2021 link available on the home page

Key in your credential on the login page

Download the results

Keep a hard copy of the same

A total of 20,72, 903 candidates had applied for the exam in which 17,99,052 appeared in the exam.