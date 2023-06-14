ZEE Sites

  Live NTA NEET Result 2023 Update: Check NEET UG Result For Medical Admissions, Toppers List, Scorecard, Cut-off on ntaresults.nic.in
Live NTA NEET Result 2023 Update: Check NEET UG Result For Medical Admissions, Toppers List, Scorecard, Cut-off on ntaresults.nic.in

Live NTA NEUG Result 2023 Update: The NTA has announced the names of all India toppers, marks scored by them and category-wise cut-off marks along with NEET results.

Updated: June 14, 2023 2:14 PM IST

Updated: June 14, 2023 2:14 PM IST

NTA NEET UG Result 2023 Live
NEET Result 2023 Live Updates: Scorecards for students are available on neet.nta.nic.in as well as on ntaresults.nic.in.

NEET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday declared the NEET UG Result 2023 on the official website — neet.nta.nic.in. As per the results, Tamil Nadu’s Prabanjan J and Andhra Pradesh’s Bora Varun Chakravarthi topped the NEET-UG this year with scoring 99.99 percentile scores. According to the result notification, a total of 11,45,976 students have cleared the NEET UG 2023, and out of which 3,12,405 candidates belonged to General and 98,322 to EWS category.

Of the total OBC candidates, the number of candidates who cleared the exam were 5,25,194 and in the SC category, 1,53,674 candidates cleared the exam and 56,381 cleared the exam in ST category.

Live Updates

  • 2:24 PM IST

    NTA NEET UG Toppers Result 2023: Check State-Wise Toppers

    Tamil Nadu: Prabanjan J
    Andhra Pradesh: Bora Varun Chakravarthi
    Punjab: Pranjal Aggarwal
    Karnataka: Dhruv Advani
    Maharashtra: Shriniketh Ravi
    Odisha: Swayam Shakit Tripathy
    Rajasthan: Parth Khandelwal
    West Bengal: Sayan Pradhan
    Delhi (NCT): Harshit Bansal
    Bihar: Shashank Kumar
    Telangana: Kanchani Geyanth Raghu Ram Reddy
    Uttar Pradesh: Shubhamm Bansal
    Gujarat: Dev Bhatia
    Kerala: Arya RS

  • 2:21 PM IST

    NTA NEET UG Result 2023 Live Updates

    Number of students registered– 20,87,462

    Number of students appeared– 20,38,596

    Number of male candidates– 9,02,936

    Number of female candidates– 11,84,513

    Number of transgender candidates– 13

    Number of candidates qualified– 11,45,976

  • 1:21 PM IST

    NTA NEET UG Result 2023 Live Updates

    The NTA conducted the Medical entrance exam on May 7, 2023, except in Manipur. The NEET exam for Manipur was held on June 6 in 11 cities, including the state capital Imphal.

  • 1:18 PM IST

    NEET UG 2023 Sees Highest Registration in 5 Years

    2023: 2038596 candidates appeared.
    2022: 1764571

    2021: 1544273

    2020: 1366945

    2019: 1410755

  • 1:08 PM IST

    NTA NEET UG Result 2023 Live Update:

    Four out of 10 candidates on the list of top ten rank holders in NEET 2023 are from Tamil Nadu, including all India topper Prabanjan J who got 720/720 marks. Read.

