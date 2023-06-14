Home

Live NTA NEET Result 2023 Update: Check NEET UG Result For Medical Admissions, Toppers List, Scorecard, Cut-off on ntaresults.nic.in

Live NTA NEUG Result 2023 Update: The NTA has announced the names of all India toppers, marks scored by them and category-wise cut-off marks along with NEET results.

NEET Result 2023 Live Updates: Scorecards for students are available on neet.nta.nic.in as well as on ntaresults.nic.in.

NEET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday declared the NEET UG Result 2023 on the official website — neet.nta.nic.in. As per the results, Tamil Nadu’s Prabanjan J and Andhra Pradesh’s Bora Varun Chakravarthi topped the NEET-UG this year with scoring 99.99 percentile scores. According to the result notification, a total of 11,45,976 students have cleared the NEET UG 2023, and out of which 3,12,405 candidates belonged to General and 98,322 to EWS category.

Of the total OBC candidates, the number of candidates who cleared the exam were 5,25,194 and in the SC category, 1,53,674 candidates cleared the exam and 56,381 cleared the exam in ST category.

