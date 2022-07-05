PSEB 10th Result 2022 LIVE: The Punjab School Examination Board (PSEB) is scheduled to declare the Punjab Matric Result 2022 on Tuesday – 5th July 2022. PSEB 10th resut will be announced at 12:15 PM by the PSEB chairperson Yog Raj Sharma. PSEB will also hold a press conference where result statistics like pass percentage of students,  number of students passing, toppers list, district wise toppers, etc will be announced. Once the PSEB class 10th  result is out, it will be available on pseb.ac.in and on punjab.indiaresults.com. Students can check their results using board exam roll numbers. PSEB 10th term 1 result has already been announced. PSEB 10th term 2 and final results will be announced on Tuesday. PSEB has already announced the class 12th examination result 2022.Also Read - PSEB 10th Result 2022 Date and Time - Punjab Board to Declare Class 10 Result Soon; Check Steps to Download Marksheet

Live Updates

  • 11:24 AM IST

    PSEB 10th Result 2022 LIVE: Punjab Board will publish the merit list this year. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, PSEB was unable to conduct PSEB exams.

  • 10:51 AM IST

    PSEB Class 10 Result 2022 LIVE: The Punjab board has not announced which evaluation method has been used to prepare Class 10 results. For Class 12, the PSEB board considered marks in term 1, 2 and internal assessment in a 40:40:20 ratio.

  • 10:50 AM IST

    PSEB Class 10 Result 2022 LIVE: Pass Percentage Trends Of Previous Years

    2021 – 99.93%
    2020 – 100%
    2019 – 85.56%
    2018 – 59.47%

  • 10:50 AM IST

    PSEB 10th Result 2022 LIVE: Candidates are advised to keep their admit card handy to check the result.

  • 10:37 AM IST

    PSEB 10th Result 2022 LIVE: Students can also check results via SMS. Type PB10 and send to 56767650.

  • 10:37 AM IST

    PSEB 10th Result 2022 LIVE: A total of 3,21,161 students appeared in PSEB 10th exam last year, and 3,21,384 students passed the class 10th exam.

  • 9:34 AM IST

    PSEB 10th Result LIVE: Punjab Board 10th result 2022 will be available on the websites- pseb.ac.in, ssapunjab.org, Punjab.indiaresults.com.

  • 8:38 AM IST

    PSEB 10th Result LIVE: Minimum Passing Marks

    The students need to obtain a minimum 33 per cent marks to clear the PSEB 10th exam 2022 successfully.

  • 8:15 AM IST

    PSEB 10th Result 2022 LIVE: Here’s a step-by-step guide to check Punjab Board Class 10 Results 2nd Term
    *Visit the official website.pseb.ac.in.
    *On the homepage, click on the ‘www.pseb.ac in 10th result 2022’ link.
    *Enter the student’s roll number or name.
    *Click on the ‘Submit’ button.
    *Pseb result 2022 term 2 will appear on the screen.
    *Download and keep it safe for future use.

  • 8:05 AM IST

    PSEB 10th Result 2022 LIVE: Punjab Board conducted Class 10 term 2 board exams from April 29 to May 19, 2022 and Class 12 board exams from April 22 to May 23, 2022 in the state at various exam centres.