RSOS Class 10 Results: The Rajasthan State Open School is likely to announce the RSOS 10th Result 2020 for the Secondary Class students today. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website of the board after the formal announcement of the results i.e. rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in. The news about declaration of Rajasthan RSOS Class 10 Results 2020 was confirmed by the Board via a tweet sent out from its official twitter handle. Also Read - RBSE 10th and 12th Board Exam 2021: Rajasthan Board Extends Application Deadline, Apply at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

The twitter post also confirmed that Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra will formally release the Rajasthan Open School 10th Result 2020 online via official website of the board i.e. rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in. Also Read - RBSE Board Exams 2021: Rajasthan Class 10, 12 exams To Be Held After This Date, Time Table To Be Released Soon

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the direct link below via which the candidates can check the results. Also Read - JEE Advanced 2021 Exam To Be Held On July 3 By IIT Kharagpur, Ramesh Pokhriyal Scraps 75 Percent Eligibility Criteria

Here, we have also mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Step 1: Visit official website of RSOS i.e. rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Scroll Down to Notifications / Latest News Section

Step 3: Find Link for RSOS 10th Result 2020

Step 4: You will be redirected to new page with input fields

Step 5: Provide the necessary information like exam roll number and others

Step 6: Verify and submit these details on the website

Step 7: Your Rajasthan State Open School Result will be displayed below

Step 8: Download the Result Scorecard and take printout for future reference

The Result is scheduled to be declared officially from Education Department Office and the ceremony will be live streamed online on the Facebook. Students can log onto facebook to watch the live result declaration ceremony online.