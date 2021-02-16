MAT 2021 Admit Card: The All India Management Association (AIMA) will soon release the admit card for the MAT 2021 examinations. Soon after the formal announcement of the admit card, the same will be available on the official website of the association i.e. mat.aima.in. According to the reports, the AIMA is likely to release the MAT Admit Card 2021 anytime soon. The MAT 2021 examinations are scheduled to be conducted on February 20, 2021. Also Read - MAT 2021: Registration For Management Aptitude Test Ends Tomorrow | Here's How to Apply

Students appearing for the examinations are advised to visit the official website of AIMA to download the MAT 2021 admit card.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the MAT 2021 Admit Card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MAT 2021 All India Management Association

Step 2: Click on the MAT 2021 Admit Card Link

Step 3: Enter the MAT 2021 Registration ID and Password in the Admit Card Link

Step 4: Download the MAT 2021 Admit Card for further reference

Important Details About MAT 2021:

Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is conducted for the MBA Admissions in the participating institutions. The exams will be conducted in the Computer Based Mode.

To download the admit card for MAT 2021 students are required to login using the registration ID and Password in the MAT 2021 admit card link provided.

MAT 2021 Admit Card – Direct Link Soon

The Management Aptitude Test (MAT 2021) Admit Card will include the details such as the name and roll number of the students, the name of the examinations, Examination Centre name and address, Reporting time to the examination centre, duration of the exams, and the instructions for the exam day