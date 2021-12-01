MAT PBT Admit card 2021: The All India Management Association(AIMA) will soon release the admit card for the MAT PBT 2021 examination on the official website, mat.aima.in. Candidates appearing for the examinations are advised to visit the official website of AIMA to download the MAT PBT 2021 admit card. According to the schedule given, AIMA is likely to release the MAT Admit card 2021 today by 4:00 PM.Also Read - Delhi Police Recruitment 2021: Apply For Junior Engineer, Accounts Officer Posts Before THIS Date

To download the MAT PBT admit card, students are required to log in using the login ID and password in the MAT 2021 admit card link. Note, the exam will be conducted on December 5, 2021.

For the convenience of the students, we have listed down the steps through which the candidates can download the MAT 2021 Admit Card.

Visit the official website of the All India Management Association(AIMA), mat.aima.in.

Now click on the link that reads, MAT 2021 PBT Admit Card available on the homepage.

Enter the MAT 2021 Login Id and Password in the Admit Card link.

Your MAT 2021 PBT admit card will appear on the screen.

Save, Download and take a printout of the MAT PBT admit card for future reference.