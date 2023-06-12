ZEE Sites

LIVE TBJEE 2023 Result: Tripura JEE Rank, Scorecard Declared at tbjee.nic.in; Direct Link Here

TBJEE 2023 Result LIVE Updates: Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their TJEE scorecards and TJEE Rankcard on the official website – tbjee.nic.in.

Updated: June 12, 2023 3:04 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

TBJEE 2023 Result LIVE Updates: The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination has declared the result for the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) examination today, June 12, 2023, at 3:00 PM. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their TJEE scorecards and TJEE Rankcard on the official website – tbjee.nic.in. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on Tripura TBJEE 2023 Result Date, Tripura TBJEE 2023 2023 Marks, Topper List, Official Website, and others.

  • 3:07 PM IST

    LIVE TBJEE 2023 Result: Login Details Required to Check Tripura JEE Result

    Registration Number

    E-Mail ID

    Password

    Verification Code


  • 3:06 PM IST

    LIVE TBJEE 2023 Result: Tripura JEE Result Direct Link

    Tripura JEE Result Direct Link Here

  • 3:04 PM IST

  • 2:41 PM IST

    LIVE TBJEE 2023 Result: How to Check Tripura JEE Result Online?

    Visit the official website – tbjee.nic.in.

    Now, click on the link, “Tripura Joint Examination Result 2023”.

    Enter the login details such as registration number, date of birth, and verification code.

    Your TJEE result 2023 will appear on the screen.

    Download the TJEE result and take a printout for future reference.

  • 2:33 PM IST

    LIVE TBJEE 2023 Result: Official Websites to Check Tripura JEE Result

    tbjee.nic.in,

    tripura.gov.in

    tbresults.tripura.gov.in

  • 2:32 PM IST

    LIVE TBJEE 2023 Result: Tripura JEE Result Expected Date And Time


