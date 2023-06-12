By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
LIVE TBJEE 2023 Result: Tripura JEE Rank, Scorecard Declared at tbjee.nic.in; Direct Link Here
TBJEE 2023 Result LIVE Updates: Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their TJEE scorecards and TJEE Rankcard on the official website – tbjee.nic.in.
TBJEE 2023 Result LIVE Updates: The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination has declared the result for the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) examination today, June 12, 2023, at 3:00 PM. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their TJEE scorecards and TJEE Rankcard on the official website – tbjee.nic.in. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on Tripura TBJEE 2023 Result Date, Tripura TBJEE 2023 2023 Marks, Topper List, Official Website, and others.
