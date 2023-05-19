ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • LIVE TNDGE TN SSLC Result 2023: Tamil Nadu 10th Result to be Declared Today, Check Matric Marksheet at tnresults.nic.in
live

LIVE TNDGE TN SSLC Result 2023: Tamil Nadu 10th Result to be Declared Today, Check Matric Marksheet at tnresults.nic.in

LIVE TNDGE TN SSLC Result 2023: Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the Tamil Nadu Class 10 Board Exam 2023 by visiting the official website at dge.tn.gov.in. 

Published: May 19, 2023 9:05 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

LIVE TNDGE TN SSLC Result 2023: Tamil Nadu 10th Result to be Declared Today, Check Matric Marksheet at tnresults.nic.in

TN SSLC Result 2023 LIVE: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu will declare the result for the TN Secondary School Leaving Certificate(SSLC) board exams 2023 today, May 19, 2023. Along with the Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2023, the Board will announce the TN Class 11th result. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the Tamil Nadu Class 10 Board Exam 2023 by visiting the official website at dge.tn.gov.in. According to the exam schedule, the class 10th exams were conducted between April 6 to April 20, 2023. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates on TN 10th Result 2023 result time, website, pass percentage, mark sheet download direct link.

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • 9:36 AM IST

    LIVE TNDGE TN SSLC Result 2023: The class 10 board examinations were held from April 6 to April 20, 2023.

  • 9:35 AM IST

    LIVE TNDGE TN SSLC Result 2023: Check Login Credentials to Download Tamil Nadu 10th result 2023

    Students are required to keep their roll number as given in the TN exam hall ticket 2023 and date of birth handy to access their TNDGE TN SSLC Result 2023.

  • 9:23 AM IST

    LIVE TNDGE TN SSLC Result 2023: The students can access the results from the websites http://www.tnresults.nic.in and http://www.dge.tn.gov.in.

  • 9:14 AM IST

    LIVE TNDGE TN SSLC Result 2023: Result on NIC

    The results can also be viewed at the National Informatics Centre (NIC) at the respective district collectorates, its branch offices, and in public libraries.

  • 9:13 AM IST

    LIVE TNDGE TN SSLC Result 2023: Check DGE TN Class 10th, HSE (+1) Result Date And Time

    While the results of Class 10 board examinations will be announced at 10 a.m., Class 11 results will be announced at 2 p.m. on the same day.

  • 9:11 AM IST

    LIVE TNDGE TN SSLC Result 2023: The Tamil Nadu School education department conducted the board examination for Class 11 students from March 14, 2023 to April 5, 2023.

  • 9:08 AM IST

    LIVE TNDGE TN SSLC Result 2023: DGE TN Class 10th, HSE (+1) Result Official Websites.

    apply1.tndge.org/dge-result

    dge.tn.gov.in 2023 10th

    tnresults.nic.in

    dge1.tn.nic.in

    apply1.tndge.org

    dge2.tn.nic.in

  • 9:07 AM IST

    LIVE TNDGE TN SSLC Result 2023: Details Mentioned on Tamil Nadu SSLC Board Result 2023

    1. Candidate’s name

    2. School name

    3. Registration number

    4. Date of birth

    5. Subject-wise and total marks secured

    6. Division

    7. TN result status

  • 9:07 AM IST

    LIVE TNDGE TN SSLC Result 2023: When Was Tamil Nadu SSLC Board Exam Held?

    The class 10th exams were conducted between April 6 to April 20, 2023.

  • 9:06 AM IST

    LIVE TNDGE TN SSLC Result 2023: Check DGE TN Class 10th, HSE (+1) Result Date And Time

    DGE TN Class 10th Result Date And Time: At 10 AM

    DGE HSE (+1) Result Date And Time: At 2:00 PM

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories