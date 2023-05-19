Home

Education

LIVE TNDGE TN SSLC Result 2023: Tamil Nadu 10th Result to be Declared Today, Check Matric Marksheet at tnresults.nic.in

live

LIVE TNDGE TN SSLC Result 2023: Tamil Nadu 10th Result to be Declared Today, Check Matric Marksheet at tnresults.nic.in

LIVE TNDGE TN SSLC Result 2023: Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the Tamil Nadu Class 10 Board Exam 2023 by visiting the official website at dge.tn.gov.in.

TN SSLC Result 2023 LIVE: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu will declare the result for the TN Secondary School Leaving Certificate(SSLC) board exams 2023 today, May 19, 2023. Along with the Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2023, the Board will announce the TN Class 11th result. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the Tamil Nadu Class 10 Board Exam 2023 by visiting the official website at dge.tn.gov.in. According to the exam schedule, the class 10th exams were conducted between April 6 to April 20, 2023. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates on TN 10th Result 2023 result time, website, pass percentage, mark sheet download direct link.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.