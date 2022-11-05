LIVE | UGC NET Result 2022: NTA UGC NET Exam Results Today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; How To Check, Cut Off Details

NET UGC Result 2022 LIVE Updates: UGC NET results will be RELEASED today. Candidates would be able to check the UGC NET Result once released on the official websites ugcnet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. Check this space for LIVE Updates on UGC NET Result date, time, scorecard, cut offs and more

Updated: November 5, 2022 11:20 AM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

UGC NET Result 2022 LIVE: NTA UGC NET Exam Results Today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; How To Check, Cut Off Details
UGC NET Result LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the UGC NET result 2022 today, Nov 5. Once declared, the candidates will be able to check UGC NET 2022 result on NTA websites, ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. Students who appeared in the December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged cycles) will be able to check their UGC NET result by using their registered application number and date of birth/password.

The UGC NET result is available as a scorecard containing the marks obtained by a candidate along with his or her roll number, application number, mother’s name, father’s name, subject name, post name and result status. On November 2, the final answer key of the exam was released. NTA has already released provisional answer key of the test and the window to send feedback was closed on October 26. The final answer key will be published ahead of results. This UGC NET exam was held in four phases for 81 subjects at various exam centres across the country.

UGC NET RESULT 2022 LIVE UPDATES, NOV 5 UGC NET SCORECARD TOPPERS MARKSHEET

Live Updates

  • 11:19 AM IST

    UGC NET Result 2022 LIVE: Why were December 2021 and July 2022 cycles merged?

    UGC-NET is conducted twice every year. Due to the postponement of December 2021 UGC-NET in view of Covid-19, the schedule of June 2022 UGC-NET has been delayed. To regularize the UGC-NET examination cycles, the NTA merged both UGC-NET of December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles), so that they may be conducted together in CBT mode.

  • 11:00 AM IST

    UGC NET Result 2022 LIVE: Marks needed to pass UGC NET exam

    The minimum qualifying mark is 40 per cent for the general category and 35 per cent for the reserved category candidates, according to the UGC NET cut-off 2022 notice.

  • 10:58 AM IST

    UGC NET Result 2022 LIVE: When was the UGC NET exam held?

    The exam was held in 3 phases. Phase 1 was held from July 9 to 12, 2022. Phase 2 was held from September 20 to 22. Phase 3 of the UGC NET 2022 exam was held from September 23 till October 1, 2022 and Phase 4 was held on October 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 14.

  • 10:57 AM IST

  • 10:50 AM IST

    UGC NET Result 2022 LIVE: Is UGC NET score valid for lifetime?

    The UGC NET Validity is 3 years for the Junior Research Fellow (JRF) from the date of issuance of the UGC NET E-Certificate. There is no UGC NET Validity prescribed by the UGC to apply for the post of Assistant Professor.

  • 9:45 AM IST

    UGC NET Result 2022 LIVE: What is the qualifying marks for UGC NET?

    The qualifying criteria for the general category are 40%, whereas the qualifying criteria for the reserved categories are 35%.

  • 8:26 AM IST

    UGC NET Result 2022 LIVE: No Re-Evaluation of result

    After the result is declared, candidates must note that no re-evaluation/re-checking of result will be done by NTA.

  • 8:10 AM IST

    UGC NET Result 2022 LIVE: UGC NET Certificate Validity

    UGC NET eligibility certificate for Assistant Professor will be valid for a lifetime. However, the UGC NET JRF award letter will be valid for a period of four years starting from the day of the issue of the letter.

  • 7:43 AM IST

    UGC NET Result 2022 LIVE: How to Check UGC NET Result if Forgot Application Number?

    In case, candidates forget their application number, required to login into the registered account to check the UGC NET result, they can re-generate it by following the steps mentioned below.

    Step 1: Visit the official website of the exam

    Step 2: Click on the link available for UGC NET 2022 result

    Step 3: Click on the “Forgot Application No.?” link

    Step 4: Enter the below-mentioned details:

    -Name
    -Father’s name
    -Mother’s name
    -Date of birth
    -Security pin as visible on the screen

    Step 4: Click on the ‘Get Application Number’ button

    The application number will be re-generated, which candidates can use to login into their accounts and check the UGC NET result.

  • 7:29 AM IST

    UGC NET Result 2022 LIVE: How can I get UGC NET result?

    NTA UGC NET 2022 result and qualifying cut-off marks will be released on the official websites – ugcnet.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in. The UGC NET qualifying cut-off 2022 will be released in PDF format for different categories

Published Date: November 5, 2022 10:06 AM IST

Updated Date: November 5, 2022 11:20 AM IST