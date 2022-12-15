live

LIVE | UP Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet Updates: UPMSP Likely to Release Class 10, 12 Exam Schedule Soon At upmsp.edu.in

Uttar Pradesh UP board exam date sheet 2023 LIVE Updates: When announced, the students can check UP Board exam dates at upmsp.edu.in.

Updated: December 15, 2022 7:09 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Uttar Pradesh UP board exam date sheet 2023 LIVE Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 exam timetables anytime soon. When announced, the students can check UP Board exam dates at upmsp.edu.in. As per media reports, the exams for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted between March and May 2023. Stay tuned to India.com for updates on the Uttar Pradesh UP board exam date sheet, official website, syllabus, important dates, and others.

Live Updates

  • 7:24 PM IST

    LIVE | UP Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet Updates: This year, over 58 lakh candidates will appear in Uttar Pradesh Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations.

  • 7:21 PM IST

    LIVE | UP Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet Updates: How to Download UP Board Exam Date Sheet 2023?

    Step 1: Visit the official website– upmsp.edu.in

    Step 2: Look for the link that says, “Download Uttar Pradesh UP Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet.”

    Step 3: Your UP Board Exam Date 2023 pdf will be displayed on the screen.

    Step 4: Download and printout the UP Board exam date sheet for future reference

  • 7:14 PM IST

    LIVE | UP Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet Updates: When will UP Board Practical Exams 2023 Held?

    As per media reports, the UP Board Practical Exams 2023 will be held from February 16 to February 28, 2023.

  • 7:07 PM IST

    UP Board Class 10, Class 12 Exam 2023 Date Sheet: Websites To Check

    The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will publish the timetables for Class 10 and Class 12 exams at upmsp.edu.in.

  • 7:06 PM IST

    LIVE | UP Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet Updates: Is UP Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet Out?

    The UP Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet 2023 for Class 10 and Class 12 has not been released. The board is likely to announce it soon on – upmsp.edu.in.

