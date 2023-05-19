LIVE WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: West Bengal Class 10 Result to be Declared Today, Check marksheet wbresults.nic.in

Home

WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10th Result 2023 LIVE: Students can check and view their West Bengal Board Madhyamik Class 10 Result 2023 on the official websites — wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in.

Students need to score at least 272 marks to pass West Bengal Madhyamik Board Exam 2023.

WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10th Result 2023 LIVE: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is all set to declare the result for the Class 10th or Madhyamik examination 2023 today, May 19, 2023, at 10:00 AM. Students can check and view their West Bengal Board Madhyamik Class 10 Result 2023 on the official websites — and . Schools will get the mark sheets and Certificates from respective Camp offices o the Board from 12 noon on May 19. This year, a total of 6,98,627 students appeared for the Class 10 board exams. Stay tuned to this LIVE BLOG for the latest updates on WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10th Result 2023 topper list, official website, pass percentage, and direct link.

