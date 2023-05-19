ZEE Sites

  • LIVE WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: West Bengal Class 10 Result to be Declared Today, Check marksheet wbresults.nic.in
WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10th Result 2023 LIVE: Students can check and view their West Bengal Board Madhyamik Class 10 Result 2023 on the official websites — wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. 

Updated: May 19, 2023 8:57 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Students need to score at least 272 marks to pass West Bengal Madhyamik Board Exam 2023. 

WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10th Result 2023 LIVE: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is all set to declare the result for the Class 10th or Madhyamik examination 2023 today, May 19, 2023, at 10:00 AM. Students can check and view their West Bengal Board Madhyamik Class 10 Result 2023 on the official websites wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.inSchools will get the mark sheets and Certificates from respective Camp offices o the Board from 12 noon on May 19. This year, a total of 6,98,627 students appeared for the Class 10 board exams. Stay tuned to this LIVE BLOG for the latest updates on WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10th Result 2023 topper list, official website, pass percentage, and direct link.

Live Updates

  • 9:31 AM IST

    LIVE WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: West Bengal Class 10 Result 2022 Statistics. WBBSE 10th results 2022 pass percentage

    Last year, the West Bengal Madhyamik Class 10 Results were announced by the President of WBBSE on June 3. Over 11 lakh students have registered for WB Board Madhyamik exams 2022. The overall pass percentage was 86.60 per cent.

  • 9:27 AM IST

    LIVE WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: When can I get physical copy of my West Bengal Class 10 marksheet?

    Students are required to collect their marksheets from the selected camp offices on June 3(10:00 AM) onwards.

  • 9:25 AM IST

    LIVE WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: Who topped the WBBSE Madhyamik last year?

    In 2022, Ramharipur Ramakrishna Mission High School in Bankura’s Arnab Gharai and Raunak Mandal of Burdwan CMS School shared the first rank as both of them received 693 marks.

  • 9:16 AM IST

    LIVE WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: How to Check West Bengal Class 10 Result ?

    1. Visit the official website of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education at wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in.

    2. On the hompage look for the link that reads, “West Bengal WBBSE Class 10 Madhyamik Result 2023.”

    3. Enter your login credentials, such as your roll number and date of birth. Click on the submit option.

    4. Your West Bengal WBBSE Class 10 Madhyamik Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

    5. Download and take a printout of the mark sheet for future reference.

  • 9:00 AM IST

    WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10th Result 2023 LIVE: WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 Grading System

    Marks Range Remarks Grade

    90-100: Outstanding: AA

    80-89: Excellent: A+

    60-79: Very Good: A

  • 8:58 AM IST

    WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10th Result 2023 LIVE: WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 Official Websites

    1. wbbse.wb.gov.in

    2. wbresults.nic.in

  • 8:54 AM IST

    WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10th Result 2023 LIVE: WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 Date and Time Announcement

    West Bengal education minister Bratya Basu took to Twitter to confirm the West Bengal Madhyamik result date and time. “19th May, 2023, Friday, 10 AM the Results of Madhyamik Pariksha 2023 shall be declared by WBBSE,” reads the official Tweet.

  • 8:53 AM IST

    WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10th Result 2023 LIVE: WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 Date and Time

    The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is all set to declare the result for the Class 10th or Madhyamik examination 2023 on May 19, 2023, at 10:00 AM.

