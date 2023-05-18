Home

WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2023 to be Declared Tomorrow: Here’s How to Check Score

WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2023 will be declared at 10 AM and the result link will be activated at 12 PM.

Students need to score at least 272 marks to pass West Bengal Madhyamik Board Exam 2023.

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 Date and Time: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will on Friday declare West Bengal Madhyamik Results 2023 at 10 AM. The result link will be activated at 12 PM. After the WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 is released, the students will be able to check their score on the official websites at wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. The West Bengal Class 10 Exams 2023 was conducted from February 23, 2023, to March 4, 2023.

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: Marking Scheme

For the general information of the students, the West Bengal class 10 board examination has a total of 800 marks and students need to score at least 34 per cent or 272 marks to pass it. The exam was conducted for 3 hours for all subjects and the students were given 15 minutes to go through the question paper. This year 7 lakh students appeared for the exam this year.

“May 19, 2023, Friday, 10 AM the Results of Madhyamik Pariksha 2023 shall be declared by WBBSE,” tweeted Basu. (sic)

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: Here’s How to Check Score

The students need to enter their exam roll number to check their West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2023. They are also advised to keep their admit cards ready with them.

