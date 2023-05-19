Home

WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10 Result 2023 Out; Devadutta Majhi Secures Rank 1. Topper List Inside

WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10th Result 2023: Devadutta Majhi of North Bardhaman was ranked first with 99.57%. Devadutta Majhi received a total of 697 marks.

WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10th Result 2023: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has declared the result for the Class 10th or Madhyamik examination 2023 today, May 19, 2023, at 10:00 AM. The West Bengal Board Class 10 board exam result 2023 were announced on the official websites — and . The WBBSE Class 10 Madhyamik 2023 exams were conducted from February 23 to March 4, 2023. This year, a total of 6,98,627 students appeared for the Class 10 board exams. he Toverall pass percentage of West Bengal Class 10th results is 86.15%

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: Meet West Bengal Board Class 10 Result Topper

Devadutta Majhi of North Bardhaman was ranked first with 99.57%. Devadutta Majhi received a total of 697 marks.”My mother got to know about my result over phone. I had hoped for a good result, I’d be in the top 10. I had a private tutor for practically every subject.” Moreover, he also told that he wants to study in IIT,” Majhi was quoted as saying to ABP Ananda. Meanwhile, Subham Pal from North Bardhaman and Rifat Hassan Sircar, Ramkrishna Mission Vivekananda Vidya Mandir from Malda have secured second position in the WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10 Result 2023. The topper list will be updated soon.

WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10th Topper List

Devadutta Majhi

Subham Pal

Rifat Hassan Sircar

WB Madhyamik Result 2023: How to Check Class 10 Marksheet?

Visit the official website of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education at wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in.

and wbresults.nic.in. On the Hompage look for the link that reads, “ West Bengal WBBSE Class 10 Madhyamik Result 2023 .”

.” Enter your login credentials and click on the submit option.

Your West Bengal WBBSE Class 10 Madhyamik Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the mark sheet for future reference.

This year, a total of 6,97,212 students have registered for the examination. Out of the total, 6,82,321 appeared for the WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10th examination. Nearly, 3,06,253 were male students. Meanwhile, 3,76,068 female students appeared in the exam. All those students who are not satisfied with the WB exam result 2023 can apply for re-evaluation or re-checking through their schools.

