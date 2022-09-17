Puducherry: Following the closure of schools for students studying from classes 1 to 8 after a rise in flu-like illness among children, the Puducherry government on Saturday announced that classes will also be closed for LKG and UKG, reports the news agency PTI. The Health Department of Puducherry has opened dedicated clinics in all hospitals and primary health centres to treat children for flu-like fever cases.Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Registration Process To End on Sept 23, Check How to Apply

A spokesperson of the Health Department had told the news agency PTI on Friday that in view of the 'sharp rise' in number of children turning up for fever, cold and cough, the hospitals have intensified treatments. Private clinics across Puducherry were also receiving cases of influenza for some days now. The Health Department's recommendation to the government to close schools to prevent the spread of the flu-like fever has been conceded by the administration.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy and Home Minister A Namassivayam in charge of Education have given their nod to the Education Directorate's decision taken in the wake of the Health Department's recommendation to declare holiday for LKG, UKG, and also for classes I to VIII from Saturday till September 25, 2022. All government-run schools and private institutions have shut the classes as a precautionary measure, a spokesperson of the Education Department added.

(With Inputs From PTI)