LMNU Part 2 Result 2019: The Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) of Bihar has announced the results of Part 2 examinations on the official website. Candidates of B.A, B.Com, B.Sc and other undergraduate-level programmes who attempted the exams can check their results are at lnmuuniversity.in.

Follow The Steps Below to Check Your LNMU Part 2 Results:

Step 1: Visit the official website – lnmuuniversity.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the results link.

Step 3: Enter all the required login credentials including your roll number.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Search’ button.

Step 5: You will be directed to a new page. Check your LNMU result.

Step 6: Now download and take a print out of the result for future reference.