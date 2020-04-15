New Delhi: With an aim to ensure that the nationwide lockdown doesn’t impact the education system, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday issued revised guidelines and directed educational institutions to continue online teaching. Also Read - CBSE Teams Up With Fit India Mission, Will Hold Live Fitness Classes For Students From April 15

As per the guidelines, all educational, training, coaching institutions shall remain closed, however, these establishments are expected to maintain the academic schedule through online teaching during the lockdown.

“To mitigate hardship to the public, select additional activities have been allowed which will come into effect from 20th April. 2020. These limited exemptions will be operationalized by states/UTs / district administrations based on strict compliance to the existing guidelines,” read the directive by the MHA.

With the extension of the #lockdown period in the country until 3rd May, here are the guidelines for all educational institutions issued by @HMOIndia . #COVID19 I urge you all to adhere to these guidelines religiously.

We are in this together! #IndiaFightsCorona — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 15, 2020

“Maximum use of Doordarshan and other educational channels may be made for teaching purposes,” it further read.

To further boost the online education system, Union Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal last week launched ‘Bharat Padhe Online’ campaign, through which ideas can be shared till 16th April 2020.

Further, in order to motivate students to stay fit amid the lockdown, The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in collaboration with Fit India Mission, has launched live fitness sessions for school children from today onwards.

The nation-wide lockdown has been extended till May 3 to contain the spread of the pandemic that has killed over 370 people and infected over 11,000 in the country.