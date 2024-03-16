Home

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Are UPSC CSE Prelims, CUET UG, ICAI CA May Exam Dates Clashing With General Election Schedule? Read Here

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The general election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases from April 19, Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar announced on Saturday. The counting will be held on June 4, 2024. The Election Commission of India(ECI) announced the poll dates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 today, March 16 through a press conference at 3:00 PM. Now that the election dates have been released, let’s decode whether the general elections dates or state assembly election dates will clash with competitive examinations such as ICAI CA Final and Inter Examinations and Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate.

As you know, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India(ICAI) will conduct the CA Final and Inter Examinations in May; the Intermediate, Final, and PQC Exams will be held from May 2 to May 13, 2024. As Lok Sabha Elections drew nearer, there was mounting speculation about the potential postponement of the CA Final and Intermediate examinations. Any changes will be promptly communicated through official websites of ICAI such as icai.org and icaiexams.icai.org. Read below the ICAI CA May Exam Dates.

ICAI CA May Exam Date 2024 Schedule 02 May 2024 CA Final May 2024 Group I Paper 1 04 May 2024 CA Final May 2024 Group I Paper 2 06 May 2024 CA Final May 2024 Group I Paper 3 08 May 2024 CA Final May 2024 Group II Paper 1 10 May 2024 CA Final May 2024 Group II Paper 2 12 May 2024 CA Final May 2024 Group II Paper 3

Now speaking of the election dates, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for Lok Sabha and four state Assembly elections.

Phase 1 elections will be held on April 19, and the last date for making nominations is March 27. Polls will be held in 21 States and Union Territories; thus Phase 1 election dates do not clash with the ICAI CA Intermediate and Final Exam. Phase 2 elections will be held on April 26, the last date for nominations for candidates is April 4. Second phase will cover 12 States and Union Territories; thus phase 2 election dates do not clash with ICAI CA Intermediate and Final exams Phase 3 elections will be held on May 7, and the last date for nominations for candidates is April 19. The third phase will cover 12 States and Union Territories. Kindly note that ICAI Intermediate, Final, and PQC Exams will be held from May 2 to May 13, 2024; thus ICAI CA exam dates are not clashing or overlapping. Phase 4 elections will be held on May 13, last date for nominations for candidates is April 25. Fourth phase will cover 10 States and Union Territories. Note, National Testing Agency will hold the CUET UG exam between May 15 to May 31, 2024. Phase 5 elections will be held on May 20, the last date for nominations for candidates in May 3. The fifth phase will cover 8 States and Union Territories. Phase 6 elections will be held on May 25, the last date for nominations for candidates is May 6. The sixth phase will cover 7 States and Union territories. Note, that the Preliminary Examination of the Civil Services Examination for recruitment to the Services and Posts will be held by the Union Public Service Commission on May 26, 2024. Phase 7 elections will be held on June 1, last date for nominations for candidates is May 14. The seventh phase will cover 8 States and Union Territories.

Bye Elections 2024 Schedule

The assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha will be held on May 13. while the Assembly polls in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim are on April 19; Counting of votes will be held on June 4.

General Elections 2024 Schedule

Lok Sabha Election Dates: State-Wise Schedule

Assam Lok Sabha election dates 2024

Schedule no: 1A

No of PCs going to poll 5

Issue of Notification: 20-03-2024

Last Date for filing Nominations: 27-03-2024

Scrutiny of Nominations: 28-03-2024

Last date for withdrawal of Candidature: 30-03-2024

Date of Poll: 19-04-2024

Counting of Votes: 04-06-2024

Date before which the election shall be Completed: 06-06-2024

Schedule no: 2A

No of PCs going to poll 5

Issue of Notification: 28-03-2024

Last Date for filing Nominations: 04-04-2024

Scrutiny of Nominations: 05-04-2024

Last date for withdrawal of Candidature: 08-04-2024

Date of Poll: 26-04-2024

Counting of Votes: 04-06-2024

Date before which the election shall be Completed: 06-06-2024

Schedule no: 3

No of PCs going to poll 5

Issue of Notification: 12-04-2024

Last Date for filing Nominations: 19-04-2024

Scrutiny of Nominations: 20-04-2024

Last date for withdrawal of Candidature: 22-04-2024

Date of Poll: 07-05-2024

Counting of Votes: 04-06-2024

Date before which the election shall be Completed: 06-06-2024

