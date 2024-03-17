Home

Education

CUET UG 2024 Datesheet To Be Announced As Per Registration Data, Election Dates: UGC Chairman

CUET UG 2024 Datesheet To Be Announced As Per Registration Data, Election Dates: UGC Chairman

CUET UG 2024 Exam Schedule: The National Testing Agency will hold the Common University Entrance Test- Undergraduate(CUET UG) from May 15 to May 31, 2024. However, during this period, two dates are ov

CUET UG 2024 Exam Schedule: The National Testing Agency will hold the Common University Entrance Test- Undergraduate(CUET UG) from May 15 to May 31, 2024. However, during this period, two dates are overlapping with the election dates on May 20 and May 25, 2024, respectively. Earlier today, UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar took to X(formally Twitter) and confirmed that the the CUET UG exam will be conducted as per the notified schedule.

Sharing a post on X, UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar wrote, “NTA will conduct CUET-UG, as announced earlier, between May 15 and May 31, 2024. In this period, two dates overlap with the election dates on 20 and 25 May.”

NTA will conduct CUET-UG, as announced earlier, between May 15 and May 31, 2024. In this period, two dates overlap with the election dates on 20 and 25 May. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) March 17, 2024

Following the closure of CUET UG 2024 applications on March 26, 2024, the final tally of registered students for CUET and their geographic dispersion will be assessed. Utilizing this information alongside the scheduled election dates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the CUET-UG date sheet, slated to fall between May 15 and May 31.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.