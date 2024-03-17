Home

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: No Change in JEE Main, CUET UG, NEET UG Exam Dates: Report

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: JEE Main, CUET UG, NEET UG, JEE Main, UPSC CSE Prelims, JEE Advanced, ICAI CA May are all scheduled to be conducted in April and May; the voting season for 18th Lok Sabha general elections 2024 will also be conducted during the same months. The Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases spread over 44 days starting April 19 in the world’s largest election, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi eyeing a third consecutive term in office. As per the ECI’s schedule, the counting of votes will be taken up on June 4. According to the TOI report, the National Testing Agency(NTA) said that there would be no changes in the examination schedule.

Will JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Exam Be Postponed?

Presently, the JEE Main examination for Session 2 will be held between April1 and 15 April 2024; the JEE Main exam city slip will be released in the third week of March 2024. Meanwhile, the NTA JEE Main Admit card will be issued 03 days before the actual date of the examination. According to reports, the JEE Main Session 2 examination is scheduled to take place outside the election schedule, and thus, it is unlikely that the dates will be changed.

The elections for the 18th Lok Sabha will begin on April 19 followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. The entire election process, from the announcement of polls on Saturday to the declaration of results, lasts 82 days.

Will the NTA NEET UG 2024 Exam Be Postponed?

This year, the National Testing Agency will hold the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test NEET(UG) – 2024 on May 5, 2024. The medical examination will be held from 02:00 P.M. to 05:20 P.M. (Indian Standard Time).

This examination will be conducted in Pen & Paper mode (offline) across various centers in India and abroad. The duration of the test would be three (03) hours and 20 minutes. Compensatory time of one hour five minutes for examination of three hours twenty minutes (03:20 hrs) duration for PwBD Candidate [having a physical limitation to write] will be given, whether such candidate uses the facility of Scribe or not. As per the TOI report, NTA director general Subodh Kumar Singh stated that NEET-UG, the entrance test for medical, dental and allied health courses, will be conducted as scheduled as there is no voting scheduled on May 5. However, if you go by the election dates, the third phase of General elections will be held on May 7; just two days after the NEET UG examination has been conducted. A total of 94 constituencies will see voting in this phase.

