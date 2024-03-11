Lok Sabha Elections 2024: From ICAI CA Inter, Final Exam to CUET UG: List of Exam Dates Likely to be Revised

Home

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Dates will be announced soon by the Election Commission of India(ECI). Check list of exams which are likely to reschedule their examination schedule.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Election Commission of India(ECI) is expected to announce the dates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024; the Lok Sabha polls are slated to be held in April-May this year. Recently, the Election Commission of India announced that 96.88 crore people are registered to vote for the forthcoming General Elections, marking it the largest electorate. Speaking of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, there are possibilities that Lok Sabha election dates are likely to clash with some competitive examinations such as Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate and ICAI Chartered Accountants (CA) May Intermediate, Final examination. Will ICAI postpone the CA Intermediate, Final exams? Check the list of competitive examinations that are likely to revise their examination schedule. Read here.

CA Inter, Final Exams May 2024 to be postponed?

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to postpone the CA Intermediate, Final, and PQC Examination for the May session if the dates clash with General Elections 2024. It is pertinent to mention that the General Election to the 18th Lok Sabha is scheduled to be held in 2024, notification for which is awaited. “Accordingly, the Examination Committee may reschedule the May 2024 CA Examination, if the dates of the General Election coincide with the present Examination Schedule,” ICAI in an official notification said. As of now, ICAI will hold the Intermediate, Final, and PQC exams between May 2 to May 13, 2024. ICAI Foundation exams will be conducted on June 20, 22, 24, and 26, 2024. As soon as the ICAI releases the revised ICAI CA Inter, Final May exam schedule, candidates can access it by visiting the official website: https://www.icai.org/.

CUET UG Exam date(s) May Vary depending on the National Election Schedule

If you go by the NTA CUET Information bulletin, the Common University Entrance Test for admission to undergraduate programmes will be held between May 15 to 31, 2024. However, there are changes that CUET UG exam dates will be revised.“The date(s) may vary depending on the National Election Schedule,’ NTA in the information bulletin stated.

The schedule for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG is likely to be changed depending on the Lok Sabha elections schedule, as per UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar. “The dates announced by the NTA are tentative. Once the election dates are announced, the NTA will finalise the CUET-UG dates. The tentative schedule is from May 15,” University Grants Commission (UGC) chief Kumar told news agency PTI.

The CUET UG 2024 subject-wise exam schedule will be released at https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/. For the Academic Session 2024-25, CUET will be conducted in the Hybrid mode (Computer-Based Test (CBT) / Pen & Paper). The CUET (UG) will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA

website(s) www.nta.ac.in, https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/ for the latest updates regarding the examination and participating universities.

