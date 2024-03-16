Home

Education

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Will ICAI CA May Exams Be Postponed Due to Clash With General Election Dates? Read Here

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Will ICAI CA May Exams Be Postponed Due to Clash With General Election Dates? Read Here

The Election Commission of India(ECI) will announce the poll dates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 today, March 16. Will it clash with ICAI CA May exams? Read here.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Dates: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India(ICAI) is all set to hold the CA Final and Inter Examinations in May; however, the examination committee might reschedule the May 2024 CA Examination, if the dates of the General Election coincide with the present Examination Schedule. The Election Commission of India(ECI) will announce the poll dates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 today, March 16. The election dates for the polls will be announced at a press conference scheduled for Saturday at 3 PM.

As Lok Sabha Elections draw nearer, there’s mounting speculation about the potential postponement of the CA Final and Intermediate examinations. Despite this, the official notice from ICAI regarding the postponement of the CA exams is yet to be released. Presently, there is no official notice released from the ICAI regarding the ICAI CA Final, Intermediate Exam Postponement.

The term of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 16 and a new House has to be constituted before that; there is a high possibility that CA May examination 2024 dates might clash with a few voting dates.

Will ICAI CA May Exams 2024 be Postponed Due to Lok Sabha Elections?

Students are encouraged to refrain from drawing any conclusions until an official notice is released by ICAI. Additionally, there is a significant chance that the exams may be selectively postponed for various cities/states based on the election schedule. Any changes will be promptly communicated through official websites of ICAI such as icai.org and icaiexams.icai.org. The ICAI intermediate, Final and PQC Exam schedule is given below:-

Intermediate, Final and PQC Exams from 2 nd MAY to 13 th MAY 2024

Foundation Exams 20 th, 22 nd, 24 th and 26th JUNE 2024

ICAI CA May Exam Date 2024 Schedule 02 May 2024 CA Final May 2024 Group I Paper 1 04 May 2024 CA Final May 2024 Group I Paper 2 06 May 2024 CA Final May 2024 Group I Paper 3 08 May 2024 CA Final May 2024 Group II Paper 1 10 May 2024 CA Final May 2024 Group II Paper 2 12 May 2024 CA Final May 2024 Group II Paper 3

“It is pertinent to mention that General Election to 18th Lok Sabha are scheduled to be held in 2024, notification for which is awaited. Accordingly, the Examination Committee may reschedule May 2024 CA Examination, if the dates of General Election coincide with the present Examination Schedule,” reads the official notice. For more details, visit the official website of ICAI.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.