Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Will NTA Revise CUET UG Exam Dates Due to Clash General Elections Schedule? Read Here

Candidates can apply for CUET (UG) - 2024 through the “Online” mode only on the website https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.

With the Lok Sabha elections getting closer, India’s political scene is buzzing with excitement and energy once again. Every party is getting ready for the big electoral showdown. India is gearing up for general elections to elect its 18th Lok Sabha, the schedule for which is likely to be announced this month. However, there are changes that Lok Sabha election dates can clash with CUET UG examination dates. Will CUET exam dates be revised? To know more, read here.

The schedule for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG is likely to be changed depending on the Lok Sabha elections schedule, according to UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar. According to the NTA CUET Information bulletin, the CUET UG examination will be conducted from May 15 to 31, 2024. The results for the same will be declared on June 30. “The dates announced by the NTA are tentative. Once the election dates are announced, the NTA will finalise the CUET-UG dates. The tentative schedule is from May 15,” University Grants Commission (UGC) chief Kumar told PTI on Sunday.

