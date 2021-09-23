Lok Sabha Secretariat Consultant Recruitment 2021: Good news for those who want to apply for a job. The Lok Sabha, the lower house of India’s bicameral Parliament has issued a notification that deals with the recruitment of consultants based on contracts for a one-year duration. Based on the candidate’s performance, the contract is likely to be extended for a term of two years.Also Read - ONGC Recruitment 2021: Notification Released for 313 Graduate Trainee posts, Apply At ongcindia.com | Check Important Details Here

The selected candidates will be hired as full-time and thus will not be allowed to hold any other tasks depending upon their contractual period. The hired consultant will be assigned works related to social media accounts, talking points, speeches, and others.

Lok Sabha Secretariat Consultant Recruitment 2021: vacancy details

Senior Consultant: Social Media Marketing: 1 Post

Junior Consultant: Role: Social Media Marketing: 1 Post

Senior Content Writer/Media Analyst (Hindi): 1 post

Junior Content Writer (Hindi): 1 post

Junior Content Writer (English): 1 post

Social Media Marketing (Junior Associate): 5 posts

Manager (Events): 1 post

Lok Sabha Secretariat Consultant Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Interested candidates can apply for any of the posts. However, the candidate should be between the age of 22 and 58. They should also be between the required age group as of the last date of application which is Oct 11. The candidates must possess the relevant experience and educational qualifications.

Lok Sabha Secretariat Consultant Recruitment 2021: Here’s how to apply

Interested and eligible candidates must check the official website @loksabhadocs.nic.in. to fill the application form before the deadline ends. Candidates must take the printout of the application form and fill in the required details and send it to the Lok Sabha Secretariat with all the essential documents. To send the documents and the application, you need to have an envelope and a proper address. The address of the Lok Sabha Secretariat is Administration Branch-I, Room No.619, Lok Sabha Secretariat, Parliament House Annexe, New Delhi-110001.

Lok Sabha Secretariat Consultant Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Based on the personal interviews before an interview board, the candidates will be shortlisted and selected. Selected candidates will be required to join the post with immediate effect. No candidate can withdraw from the post.

Lok Sabha Secretariat Consultant Recruitment 2021: Salary details

Social Media Marketing (Senior Consultant): Rs 65,000 per month

Social Media Marketing (Junior Consultant): Rs 35,000 per month

Senior Content Writer/Media Analyst (Hindi): Rs 45,000 per month

Junior Content Writer (Hindi): Rs 35,000 per month

Junior Content Writer (English): Rs 35,000 per month

Social Media Marketing (Junior Associate): Rs 30,000 per month

Manager (Events): Rs 50,000 per month

The official notice of the Lok Sabha Secretariat Consultant Recruitment further reads, “The Consultant(s) shall be deployed in the Social Media & Communications Unit under PPR Wing of Lok Sabha Secretariat. Further, the duties assigned to the position(s) may be such that they shall be called upon to come to/stay in office before/beyond normal working hours and on Sundays/Holidays, whenever required in the exigencies of work, for which no additional remuneration shall be admissible.”