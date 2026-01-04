Lost both legs and an arm in a train accident, struggled financially, cracked UPSC exam with just three fingers, his AIR was…, his name is…

Home

Life often presents us with tough challenges. Some people bow down to circumstances, while others change the circumstances themselves. However, Suraj Tiwari belongs to the latter group of individuals whose success story proves that with strong determination, no limitation can become a weakness.

Suraj lost both his hands and legs due to an unfortunate accident. However, he also made history by clearing India’s toughest exam, the UPSC, while sitting in a wheelchair and using only three fingers.

Suraj Tiwari was born in a small village Gharnaazpur area in Kurauli Tehsil, Mainpuri district, Uttar Pradesh. Suraj attended the Maharshi Parshuram School in Gharnaazpur. After finishing his secondary education (high school) at the SBRL Inter College in Mainpuri in 2011, he passed his 12th board exams from Sampurnanand Inter College, Arm Sarai, Bewar.

Suraj’s father, Rajesh Tiwari, is a tailor. Because the family did not have a lot of financial resources, Suraj always had a lot of hopes and dreams, but life threw an unexpected and unfathomable obstacle in his path.

According to media reports, on January 24, 2017, Suraj was traveling by train when a tragic accident occurred near Dadri that resulted in him losing both of his legs, his right arm and two fingers of his left arm.

Most people would have crumbled under such circumstances; however, instead of seeing this as the end, Suraj looked at the incident as an opportunity for a fresh start. He spent about 4 months in the hospital and another 3 months recuperating at home. Suraj suffered significant physical pain as well as many emotional and psychological issues during this time. While he did suffer from these difficulties, his resolve remained strong.

Suraj’s spirit was still strong after his tragic accident. In 2018, he enrolled afresh in a BA programme at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi. In spite of the severe obstacles, he completed this programme successfully in May 2021 and then enrolled in the MA programme.

Suraj depended upon self-study in all his classes during his academic journey. Suraj was not able to attend any coaching institute; he had no major resources. Instead, he developed his strengths through self-belief, self-discipline, and determination.

In the 2022 UPSC Civil Services Examination, Suraj Tiwari achieved an All India Rank(AIR) of 917. As a result of this position, he was selected for the Indian Information Service (IIS) and has since become an IIS officer. He demonstrated that nothing can prevent someone from pursuing their goals and dreams no matter how challenging their circumstances may be.

