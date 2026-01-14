Home

Education

Lowering NEET-PG qualifying percentiles destroys credibility: FAIMA reacts as NBEMS lowers cut-off to zero percentile for reserved categories

‘Lowering NEET-PG qualifying percentiles destroys credibility’: FAIMA reacts as NBEMS lowers cut-off to zero percentile for reserved categories

The cut-off for SC, ST, and OBC categories(Including PwBD of SC/ST/OBC) has been reduced to below the zero percentile.

NEET PG 2025 Cut-Off: In a major move, the minimum qualifying percentile cut-off for counseling of the third round of National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2025-26) for various categories of candidates has been reduced.

“The result of NEET-PG 2025 was declared on 19th August 2025. In accordance with the directions of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India vide letter No. U-12021/11/2025-MEC (FTS- 8363852) dated 09.01.2026, the minimum qualifying percentile cut-off for counseling of the third round of NEET-PG 2025-26 for various categories of candidates has been reduced,” The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, New Delhi, in an official notice said.

The cut-off for SC, ST, and OBC categories(Including PwBD of SC/ST/OBC) has been reduced to below the zero percentile. Meanwhile, the revised cut-off score for SC, ST, and OBC categories is minus 40. On the other hand, the cut-off for General/EWS categories has been reduced to the 7th percentile. The cut-off for General PwBD categories has been reduced to the 5th percentile. The revised cut-off score for the General and EWS categories is 103. The revised cut-off score for General PwBD categories is 90.

Several students have reacted to this decision. Health activist Dr Dhruv Chauhan said,” I don’t know how to react on this , but now candidates scoring “Minus – 40”marks are also applicable to get NEET PG seat. In simple language if you have money or specific category then even if you slept in the exam and scored negative marks = someone who topped /worked hard.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

I don’t know how to react on this , but now candidates scoring “Minus – 40”marks are also applicable to get NEET PG seat . In simple language if you have money or specific category then even if you slept in the exam and scored negative marks = someone who topped /worked hard. pic.twitter.com/6O9r1o0NIJ — Dr.Dhruv Chauhan (@DrDhruvchauhan) January 13, 2026

Dr Rohan Krishnan has condemned the decision. Taking to X, he wrote,”When qualifying cut-offs are dropped to 7th, 5th & even 0th percentile, what is the purpose of a national merit exam???????????? This is not reform — this is surrender of standards.!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!’

NEET-PG MERIT IS BEING KILLED When qualifying cut-offs are dropped to 7th, 5th & even 0th percentile, what is the purpose of a national merit exam???????????? This is not reform — this is surrender of standards.!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Instead of diluting merit just to fill… pic.twitter.com/FR02L3EM1H — Dr. Rohan Krishnan (@DrRohanKrishna3) January 14, 2026

Instead of diluting merit just to fill seats, authorities must: ✔️ Conduct an additional exam if required. Reduce the unnaturally inflated PG seats in sub-standard private colleges —many lack faculty, patient load & basic infrastructure, yet run 20–30 seats per clinical department only to mint money.!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!’

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.