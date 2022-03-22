LSAT 2022 Exams: The Law School Admission Council on Tuesday revised the LSAT examination dates 2022 for its May-June session. The decision to revise the dates has been taken in response to the postponement of the CBSE class 12 exams. As per the new schedule, the LSAT exams will now be conducted from June 2022 in a remote proctored mode.Also Read - RBI Grade B Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 303 Posts in Reserve Bank of India, Apply Online at rbi.org.in

The official statement issued by LSAT reads, "Due to the recent announcement of CBSE Term 2 exams for class 12th students, LSAC has taken the decision to make sure that exams will not fall in concurrent dates. LSAC is also ensuring that LSAT—India is not clashing with other national level law entrance tests like CLAT and AILET. This would give students the flexibility to adequately prepare for all examinations."

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on May 9, 2022. The last date to register for the LSAC exam is June 8. Candidates can register for the exams through the official website, of Discover Law India website, discoverlaw.in.