Schools Closed In Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow For Students Upto Class 8 Till January 10 Due To Cold Wave

School Closed: In view of cold wave conditions, the district administration in Lucknow announced that all classes up to grade 8 will remain closed till January 10. Meanwhile, the Lucknow District Admi

Image: Pixabay)

School Closed: In view of cold wave conditions, the district administration in Lucknow announced that all classes up to grade 8 will remain closed till January 10. Meanwhile, the Lucknow District Administration announced that schools for classes 9-12 will remain open from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM given the cold weather conditions. Earlier this week, in view of the chilly weather conditions and dense fog, the district administration in Lucknow declared the closure of schools for students of Class 1 to Class 8 till Saturday(January 6).

