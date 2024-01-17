Home

Education

Lucknow Schools Closed For Winter Break Amid Cold Wave Conditions; Here’s When Physical Classes Will Resume

Lucknow Schools Closed For Winter Break Amid Cold Wave Conditions; Here’s When Physical Classes Will Resume

The District Magistrate of Lucknow has declared a winter break for all schools of the city up to Class 8 due to the cold wave conditions in the city. Read to know when will physical classes resume...

Schools Closed In Lucknow

New Delhi: North India has been experiencing severe cold and the weather conditions have been poor, especially in the last few weeks. With the minimum and maximum temperatures plunging each day, it is extremely difficult for people to get out of their warm homes and work as per their regular schedules; the same goes for school students and teachers, who have to be in their educational institutions in the early hours of the day when the weather is the worst. While schools in Delhi have resumed with a change in timings, the District Magistrate of Lucknow has declared a holiday for all schools in the city up to Class 8, keeping in mind the cold wave conditions of the UP capital.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.