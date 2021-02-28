Lucknow: The Lucknow University is likely to start the undergraduate admission process on March 9. The candidates who are willing to take admission are asked to keep all the details ready. The admission form will be available for the 2021-22 academic session. The candidates must note that the admission process will take place through the online mode on the official website i.e., lkouniv.ac.in. After undergraduate courses, admissions for other courses shall begin in a systematic manner. Also Read - Jewar Airport: Yogi Govt Allocates Rs 2,000 Crore for Noida International Airport

Earlier, media reports had suggested that the first meeting pertaining to the university admission process was held on February 16, 2021 within the university premises. Dean Admission along with other important team members attended the meeting to discuss the undergraduate admissions.

Following the meeting held on February 16, 2021, the Lucknow University is likely to begin the undergraduate admissions from March 09, 2021. Furthermore, it is also expected that admissions for other courses shall begin soon after completion of undergraduate admissions.

The admission committee appointed by the university also has the responsibility of chalking out a detailed plan for the upcoming admissions. This plan shall be a draft of the admission procedure to be followed for the 2021-22 academic year.