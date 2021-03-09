Lucknow: The University of Lucknow will start the Lucknow University Admission 2021 from today, March 9 onwards for UG and Ph.D. courses. The candidates must note that the entire admission process this year will be conducted online by the varsity. Soon after the varsity officially starts the registration process, the candidates can apply online through the official site of the University of Lucknow on lkouniv.ac.in. Also Read - Lucknow University Admission 2021 Form Likely To Be Out On This Date at lkouniv.ac.in, Details Here

As per the notice released by the varsity, the last date to apply for the Ph.D. courses is April 15 and UG courses are till April 20, 2021. Candidates can apply for BA, BA (Hons), B.Sc (Maths), B.Sc (Biology), B.Com, B.Com (Hons), Shashtri, L.L.B, BVA/BFA, B.Sc/ B.Sc (Yoga), B.Voc (renewable energy), B.Sc Agriculture, BJMC. Also Read - UP B.Ed JEE 2021: From Application Process To Paper Pattern, All You Want To Know

As per the TOI report, the situation this year is more complicated as varsity’s jurisdiction has expanded to four more districts- Hardoi, Rae Bareli, Sitapur, and Lakhimpur. A total of 180 colleges are in Lucknow and 344 in these four districts that offer UG courses. Also Read - UP B.Ed 2021 Likely To be Held on 19 May; Lucknow University To Release Notification on 1 February

According to the reports, the decision to conduct the admission process online was taken in the meeting held in February. In the meeting, Dean Admission was also appointed to take care of the admission process. Professor VK Sharma from the Chemistry department was appointed as the Dean Admission.