Lucknow University UG Admission 2023: Registration Process Extended Till July 4

Lucknow University has extended the registration deadline for the undergraduate admission 2023. Students can register for Lucknow University UG admission 2023 till July 4 on the official website- lkouniv.ac.in. Lucknow University officials have also postponed the Undergraduate Entrance Exam (UGET) 2023 till further notice. Earlier, Undergraduate Entrance exams were scheduled to be held between June 30 and July 6, 2023. Due to an extension of the registration process, the exams have been deferred. As per the notice, the university will soon notify the exam dates along with the UGET admit card 2023 release date shortly. Students must keep an eye on the official website for more updates regarding the new exam date.

“Date of online application for undergraduate and graduate professional courses of Lucknow University has been extended till July 4, 2023. The proposed graduate entrance examination to be held from June 30 to July 6 has been postponed till the next date is announced. Soon, along with the announcement of the new dates of the entrance examination, the date of issue of admit card will also be announced,” read the official notice.

You may like to read

Lucknow University UG Admission 2023: Registration Guidelines

Step 1: Go to the official website of Lucknow University: lkouniv.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admission tab.

Step 3: Now, choose the online application UG programmes form link.

Step 4: Read the instructions carefully and register yourself using your email ID and mobile number.

Step 5: Login and click on ‘Apply for admission’.

Step 6: Fill out the application form and upload the relevant documents.

Step 7: Pay the application fee and recheck the application before submitting.

Step 8: Submit the admission form and download it for future reference.

Lucknow University UG Admission 2023: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) category will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 400. General and Other Backward Classes (OBC) students will have to pay Rs 800.

Admissions for several UG level courses in the field of arts, commerce, law, science, medicine, fine arts and yoga is being offered by the Lucknow University. Interested students will be provided admissions based on the marks secured in Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) of the institute.