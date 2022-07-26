Lucknow: In a great piece of news for the residents of Uttar Pradesh, the state-run Lucknow University (LU) has been accredited with an A++ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). The NAAC team visited the campus of Lucknow University for a field visit on July 21 and the assessment was conducted till July 23. After three days of evaluation, NAAC gave the A++ grade to the university for the first time. In doing so, the university has become the first educational institute in Uttar Pradesh to get a NAAC A rating.Also Read - Muslim Girl Gets 5 Gold Medals For Being The Best Sanskrit Student at Lucknow University
LU shared the news on Twitter and wrote: "University of Lucknow accredited A++ with NAAC. Our sincere gratitude to Her Excellency @GovernorofUp Smt @anandibenpatel for her constant mentorship and congratulations to the entire @lkouniv family." Lucknow University had got a B grade in NAAC evaluation in 2020.
Some more points to know for this big story on Lucknow University NAAC rating:
- NAAC grading team evaluated every section of the university — the administrative block, library, hostels and other sections.
- LU spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava said the NAAC team suggested that a reading room should be constructed in University’s Cooperative Lending Library.
- NAAC team released LU grade on Tuesday and the report was submitted to Lucknow University Vice Chancellor, Professor Alok Kumar Rai.
- As per the reports, NAAC team also evaluated Lucknow’s National PG college and the grade of the college dipped this time. National PG college has been accredited with B++ grade.
(With inputs from IANS)