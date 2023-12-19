Home

Lucknow University To Grant Maternity Leave To These Scholars, Know Details

In a milestone decision, Lucknow University has decided to grant maternity leave to research scholars and students of bachelor and master in education.

New Delhi: The Lucknow University (LU) has decided to grant maternity leave to certain scholars from the academic session of 2023-24. The maternity leave is being granted to female research scholars and students of bachelor and master in education. The proposal regarding the same has been approved recently in the executive council of the university. Know more about the maternity leave being granted by Lucknow University..

Maternity Leave By Lucknow University, Spokesperson Says…

According to Durgesh Srivastava, LU Spokesperson, maternity leave to a woman research scholar will be granted in accordance with the UGC rules, once during the entire research tenure. He is quoted as saying in a media report, “We have adopted UGC maternity leave rules for Ph.D scholars while National Council of Teacher Education (NCTE) maternity leave rules have been adopted for B.Ed, and M.Ed female students.”

He further said that in case a PH.D female scholar relocated due to marriage, research data will be allowed to be transferred where the scholar intends to join; if all conditions are met and the research work does not pertain to the project secured by the parent department or university. “The scholar will have to give due credit to the parent guide and university for the part of the research already done. The decisions have been taken so that studies of scholars do not get affected due to these reasons.”

