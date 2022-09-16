Lucknow: Lucknow University Semester Examinations scheduled to be conducted today, September 16 have been postponed. The decision to postpone the exams was taken by the university after the city witnessed heavy rainfall followed by severe waterlogging in many parts of the city. The announcement for the postponement was made by vice chancellor Prof. Alok Kumar Rai. University spokesperson Dr. Durgesh Srivastava said that the new date sheet for the Semester Examinations will be announced soon.Also Read - Lucknow University Gets NAAC A++ Rating, A First For Any UP Educational Institute

Candidates scheduled to appear for the exams are advised to visit the official website of the university for updates on the revised schedule.

LUCKNOW RAINS: SCHOOLS, COLLEGES TO REMAIN SHUT

Following the heavy rains that have been lashing Lucknow since the past 24-hours, the district administration, early on Friday, announced the closure of all schools in Uttar Pradesh’s state capital, Met Department officials said. Also Read - 50 Students Test Covid Positive At Lucknow University, Exams Postponed Till Further Orders

According to the orders of the District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar, schools affiliated to all Boards, up to class 12 will remain closed on Friday following the heavy downpour and water logging in many parts of the city.

School managements have been asked to communicate to all parents and students through their respective WhatsApp groups that the schools will remain closed due to the inclement weather and heavy downpour. The order applies to all the urban and rural area schools.

Several districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Jhansi, Orai, Lucknow, Kanpur and Bahraich have witnessed torrential rainfall in the past 24 hours.

Heavy rainfall belt will extend further and cover Bareilly, Pilibhit, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Mainpuri, Hardoi, Sitapur, Lucknow, Kanpur and Prayagraj in the next two days, Met Department officials said.