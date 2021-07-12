MPBSE Class 10 Results: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) Class 10 board results 2021 will be out on July 14. According to the reports, the board will announce the results at 4 PM. The MP Board Class 10 students who are waiting for the results can check the results on the official website of the board after the announcement of the results i.e. mpresults.nic.in. We here at India.com are in close contact with our sources and will be updating all the latest updates here. The candidates are asked to bookmark this page as we will be providing a direct link here via which the MPBSE candidates can check the results.Also Read - MP Board 10th and 12th Special Exams 2021 To Be Held from September 1, Check Important Details Here

The MP Board had earlier cancelled the class 10 annual examinations due to Covid-19 pandemic. The Board later announced basis of alternative evaluation criteria for MPBSE class 10 students.

Under the alternative assessment scheme, the Board will take into account the performance of students in the previous tests – mid-term exams or pre-boards, unit tests, and internal assessment – to compile the final MPBSE 10th Result 2021. The weightage given to each of these exams is 50% weight to Pre-Boards, 30% weight to Unit Tests and 20% weight to Internal Assessment.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results: