Class 12 Students to Get Laptops if They Score 60% Plus in 12th Exams, Says Madhya Pradesh CM

MP Board Exams 2024: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister(CM) Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said Class XII students of government schools will get laptops if they score 60 per cent or above in exams instead of the earlier criteria of 75 per cent, as per a PTI report. While addressing a ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’ event, he made the announcement in Gwalior.

“Three top ranking students of schools in urban and rural areas will get scooters,” he further said. Earlier on July 20, the Madhya Pradesh government transferred Rs 196.6 crore into the bank accounts of 78,641 students who secured 75 per cent or above in the state board Class XII exams for purchase of laptops.

(With PTI Inputs)

