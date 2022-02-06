MP Board Exams 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will conclude the registration process for MP Board Exams 2022 today, as of February 6, 2022. Those who have still not registered can apply online at the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) website – mpbse.mponline.gov.in.According to the date sheet, the MP Board 10th Exam 2022 will begin from 18th February while the MP Board 12th Exam 2022 will commence from 17th February 2022.Also Read - SBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 48 Specialist Cadre Officer Posts, Apply Online at sbi.co.in

The exam will be held in an offline mode. Students can fill in the form and submit an exam fee of Rs. 900 after filling in the form. The admit card for the MP Board Exams 2022The admit cards for the MP Board Exams 2022 have already been issued for the students on January 26, 2022. Also Read - Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2022: Apply For 67 Constable Posts at recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in Before This Date

Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of MPBSE at mpbse.mponline.gov.in. Alternatively, students can download the hall ticket from the direct link given below. Also Read - ECL Recruitment 2022: Notification Likely to be Out Soon For 313 Posts on easterncoal.gov.in

MPBSE MP Board Class 10, 12 Admit Cards: Click Here to Download

The final exam will be held in an offline mode with strict adherence to all COVID-19 protocols. Note, the admit card is the most important document you need to carry to the examination hall. Read the information present on the admit card.