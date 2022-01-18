Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the timetable for pre-board exams of classes 10th and 12th at its official website mpbse.nic.in. According to the School Education Department of Madhya Pradesh, the pre-board exams for class 10th will be conducted from January 20 to 28 while exams for class 12th are scheduled to be held from January 20 to 31. The papers will be conducted in “Take Home” format.Also Read - MP Board 10th and 12th Time Table 2022 Out Now, Download MPBSE Board Exam Date Sheet at mpbse.nic.in

What is “Take-Home” Format

In ‘take-home’ mode, MP Board will provide students with the questions papers and answer sheets one day before the exams. Also Read - MP Board Class 12 Result 2021: MPBSE Class 12 Result DECLARED, 100% Pass Percentage; Here's How to CHECK Score

In a series of tweet, the School Education Department said, “In order that the students do not have to call the school again and again, 2 to 3 question papers can be made available simultaneously and on the day of receipt of the next question paper, the answer books of the previously provided question papers will be submitted.” Also Read - MP Board Class 12 Results 2021: MPBSE Result Date ANNOUNCED, Check Time And Steps To Check Scores Here

स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग ने शैक्षणिक सत्र 2021-22 की कक्षा 10वीं एवं 12वीं की प्री-बोर्ड की परीक्षा की समय सारणी जारी की है। कक्षा 10वीं की प्री-बोर्ड परीक्षा 20.01.2022 से 28.01.2022 तक और कक्षा 12वीं की प्री-बोर्ड परीक्षा 20.01.2022 से 31.01.202 तक टेक होम के रूप में संचालित होंगी pic.twitter.com/l7LnNIFNbU — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) January 17, 2022

MPBSE MP Board Class 10 pre-board date sheet

January 20 – English

January 21 – Science

January 22 – Hindi

January 24 – Maths

January 25 – Sanskrit/Urdu

January 27 – Social Science

January 28 – NSQF

Key Details of Exam Format

Class 10th students have been instructed to submit answer papers back to the schools on January 28, while class 12th students have to do the same by February 1. All subject teachers will evaluate the answer sheets and inform the students to rectify the mistakes made them by February 5.

The board has also said that in case of any adverse situation, apart from the students, question papers and answer sheets can also be provided to the parents. Students will be called to the school at different times to provide question papers and answer sheet, class and faculty wise in view of COVID-10 pandemic.

For hostlers, the board said the institution principal of the school nearest to their residence will provide question papers and answer sheets to them.

“And after their evaluation, the marks obtained will be sent to the concerned institution principal. The question papers will be uploaded on the principal login on the discussion portal on January 17,” said the board.