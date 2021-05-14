Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday announced that the board exams for class 10 won’t take place. He further added that the mark sheets will be issued based on evaluation. “Anyone who wants higher marks can sit for the exam later in the time to come. Board exams for students of class 12 have been postponed. Exams will be held when the situation improves,” the Chief Minister said. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Intensifies Lockdown Norms: Essential Shops to Open Only For 4 Hours | Full List of Guidelines Here

Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported 8,087 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 7,16,708, while the day also saw 88 deaths which increased the toll to 6,841, an official said.

This was the fifth consecutive day when the daily addition of cases was less than 10,000, he said, adding that the state has seen 1,53,381 cases and 1,225 deaths in May so far.

A total of 11,671 people were discharged during the day, taking the recovery count to 6,05,423, leaving the state with 1,04,444 active cases, he added.

“Indore added 1,559 cases to its tally, which now stands at 1,34,843, including 1,245 deaths, nine of which took place during the day. The tally of Bhopal rose by 1,243 to touch 1,10,985, which includes 829 deaths, seven of which took place in the last 24 hours,” the official said.

Indore and and Bhopal have 17,105 and 14,962 active cases respectively.

With 68,351 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in MP went up to 86,50,770, the official said. Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,16,708, new cases 8,087, death toll 6,841, recovered cases 6,05,423, active cases 1,04,444, number of tests so far 86,50,770.