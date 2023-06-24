Home

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Apply For 7090 Posts at esb.mp.gov.in. Check Salary, Notification PDF Here

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board(MPPEB) has released a recruitment notification.

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board(MPPEB) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the post of police constable. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at posts at esb.mp.gov.in. The last date to apply is July 10, 2023. The Board will conduct the examination on August 12. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, official website, and other details here.

MP Police Constable Vacancy Details 2023

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 7090 vacant posts will be filled.

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Check Schedule Here

Starting Date of MP Constable Application Form: June 26, 2023

Last Date to Apply: July 10, 2023

Exam Date: August 12, 2023

MP Police Constable Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

For the constable GD posts, a candidate should have passed class 10th or Higher secondary. Candidates who want t apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection process through the recruitment notification shared below.

Madhya Pradesh MP Police Recruitment Notification PDF – Direct Link

MP Police Constable Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam, PET, Medical examination, and Document Verification(DV).

MP Police Constable Salary

The selected candidates will receive Rs.19500-62000 as salary.

How to Apply For MP Police Constable Jobs?

Candidates are required to apply Online using the website esb.mp.gov.in. All applicants must fulfill the essential requirements of the post and other conditions stipulated in the advertisement. They are advised to satisfy themselves before applying that they possess at least the essential qualifications laid down for various posts.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.