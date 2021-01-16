MPPEB Recruitment 2021: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board has notified a total of 4,000 police constable posts on its official website. Those who are interested can visit the -peb.mp.gov.in- to find out more information on the recruitment process. Alternatively, they can also read important details here:

MPPEB recruitment 2021: Important dates

Registration begins on January 16

Last date of registration January 30, 2021

MPPEB recruitment 2021: Eligibility

In order to apply for the post, candidates should have passed Class 12 from a recognised board. They must be between 18 and 33 years years of age.

MPPEB recruitment 2021: Application fee

General category candidates- Rs 800 for double paper

State general category candidates- Rs 600 for a single paper

MPPEB recruitment 2021: Salary

Payscale- 5,200 to Rs 20,200. According to a report, a grade pay of Rs 1,900 will also be awarded.