MP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Schedule: The Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh has released the NEET UG 2022 counselling schedule. Eligible candidates can register for the MP NEET UG Counselling process by visiting the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in from October 12, 2022. The last date to register is October 20. The state merit list will be published on October 19. Candidates can check the important dates and other details here.Also Read - NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Registration Begins Oct 10; Know Steps to Register at mcc.nic.in

MP NEET UG 2022 COUNSELLING SCHEDULE CHECK IMPORTANT DATES HERE

Online Registration by eligible candidates of NEET UG 2022 on DME portal: October 12 to October 20

October 12 to October 20 Publication of Vacancies and invitation of objection against vacancies: October 17 to October 18, 2022

October 17 to October 18, 2022 Disposal of objection and publication of final vacancies: October 19

October 19 Publication of State Merit list of registered candidates: October 21

October 21 Choice filling and locking by Mp Domicile registered candidates : October 22 to October 25, 2022

: October 22 to October 25, 2022 Allotment Result of First Round: October 28, 2022

October 28, 2022 Reporting at allotted Medical/Dental college in person for documents verifications and admission: October 29 to November 04, 2022

October 29 to November 04, 2022 Opt for upgradation through candidate’s login after admission by candidate : October 29 to November 04, 2022

: October 29 to November 04, 2022 Online Resignation/Cancellation of admission at college level (seat leaving bond on resignation- NOT applicable): October 29 to November 04, 2022.

DIRECT LINK: Madhya Pradesh MP NEET UG COUNSELLING 2022

HOW TO REGISTER FOR MP NEET UG COUNSELLING 2022

Visit the official website of the Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh at dme.mponline.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “DME Under Graduate Counselling (MBBS/BDS Course).”

Enter the registration details.

Fill up the application form. Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the fees and submit the form.

Download and take a printout of the application form for further reference.

For more details, check the official website of the Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh. Also Read - Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: BFUHS Begins Registration For MBBS, BDS Programme at bfuhs.ac.in