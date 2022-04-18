MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board (MPBSE) has completed the evaluation process for the Class 10, 12 examinations. Controller, MP Board Balwant Verma told Careers360. Verma further added that both the 10th, 12th results 2022 will be announced by the April-end.Also Read - MP Board Result 2022 Date: MPBSE 10th 12th Results Likely To Be Announced in April
"The evaluation process for both the 10th, 12th examinations 2022 have been completed, and now we are working on further process for declaring the results. Both the 10th, 12th exam results will be announced in the last week of April," the controller said.
Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the MPBSE 10th, 12th results 2022 will be available on the official websites- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the results:
- Visit the official websites of the board i.e. mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in
- Click on the result link
- Use your roll number and date of birth. MP Board 10th, 12th results will appear on the screen.
- Download the MP Board 10th, 12th score cards
- Take a print out for further reference.
MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Results
- A total of 18 lakh students appeared in the Class 10, 12 examinations which were conducted between February and March.
- According to the revised MP Board marking scheme, for high school and higher secondary exams, 80 marks will be allotted for theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks for practical and project works.
- For subjects with practical components, the theory component of the MP Board Class 12 will be held for 70 marks, and 30 marks will be allotted for practicals.