MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board (MPBSE) has completed the evaluation process for the Class 10, 12 examinations. Controller, MP Board Balwant Verma told Careers360. Verma further added that both the 10th, 12th results 2022 will be announced by the April-end.

"The evaluation process for both the 10th, 12th examinations 2022 have been completed, and now we are working on further process for declaring the results. Both the 10th, 12th exam results will be announced in the last week of April," the controller said.

Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the MPBSE 10th, 12th results 2022 will be available on the official websites- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the results:

Visit the official websites of the board i.e. mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in

Click on the result link

Use your roll number and date of birth. MP Board 10th, 12th results will appear on the screen.

Download the MP Board 10th, 12th score cards

Take a print out for further reference.

MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Results