Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh has permitted reopening of schools for classes 11 and 12 with 50 per cent attendance starting July 26. The government has also issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) to be followed by schools as well as students after schools reopen. As per the SOP released on Friday, physical classes for students of Classes 9 and 10 standard will resume once a week from August 5. Classes will be held twice a week for students of Classes 11 and 12, and virtual sessions will continue simultaneously.
Madhya Pradesh School Reopening: Check out Complete SOPs:
- Class 11 students will attend school on Tuesdays and Fridays, while Class 12 students will convene at schools on Mondays and Thursdays.
- Students of Classes 9 will attend school on Saturdays and for those in Class 10, sessions will be held on Wednesdays.
- According to the guidelines, student gatherings such as morning assemblies and swimming lessons are not permitted to prevent the viral spread.
- Apart from this, the state government has asked schools to undertake a slew of measures such as running COVID-19 tests on students and teachers.
- Meanwhile, chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains has directed district collectors and chief medical and health officers to inoculate teachers and non-teaching staff of schools and colleges that come under the Department of Higher Education and School Education from July 26 to 31.
- For this, a vaccination campaign will be organised from 9 am to 5 pm on an appointed date by selecting colleges with facilities in the district headquarters and development blocks.
- It will be ensured that the first and second dose of jabs against COVID-19 are administered to teachers and employees of all government and non-government colleges and schools, including those of the Tribal Welfare Department, an official said.
Covid-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh
Schools are being reopened at a time when the state is seeing a significant decline in coronavirus cases. Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported 11 infections and no casualties.