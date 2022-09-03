Madhya Pradesh schools’ new guidelines: No homework will be given to students till Class 2 in all schools including government and private in Madhya Pradesh, according to fresh guidelines issued by the state school education department. The guidelines are in line with National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and Ministry of School Education, the notice read.Also Read - Tamil Nadu Rains: Schools, Colleges Shut in 3 Districts, More Than 500 People Shifted to Relief Camps | 10 Points

New guidelines for Madhya Pradesh schools – Top points